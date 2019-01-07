Home / Business / Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in Feb

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the Arab daily that Pakistan is likely to sign a number of investment deals, including the construction of mega oil refinery, in February in the presence of a Saudi delegation. “The oil refinery project is the biggest investment project of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan,” he added.