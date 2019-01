AAJ CRICKET

Fakhar Zaman top scored for the visitors with a 70-run knock laced with 10 boundaries. However, the competitive target set by Pakistan also owed a great deal to Imad Wasim's late hitting down the order.

Pakistan have set a 241-run target for South Africa to chase in the fifth and final one day international (ODI) being played in Newlands, Cape Town.

Fakhar Zaman top scored for the visitors with a 70-run knock laced with 10 boundaries. However, the competitive target set by Pakistan also owed a great deal to Imad Wasim’s late hitting down the order.

The all-rounder’s 31-ball 47 that featured four boundaries and a pair of maximums helped Pakistan recover significantly from the middle-order batsmen’s lacklustre display.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the decisive match with both teams having won twice in the first four games.

South Africa made two changes from the side beaten by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday, bringing in all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius for batsman David Miller and fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

Mulder was a late addition to the squad after missing most of the season because of injury.

“We want to look at our all-rounders and see how they respond in this sort of situation,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan were unchanged.

Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said he was happy to bat first in what is effectively a final.

“It is a big game and if you put a score on the board it puts your opponents under pressure,” he said.—AFP