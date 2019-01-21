Pakistan shares draft agreement on Kartarpur corridor with India: FO

ISLAMABAD: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, Pakistan has shared a draft agreement for facilitation of Sikh Yatrees with India through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the government had appointed Director General (South Asia & SAARC) of Foreign Office, Dr Mohammad Faisal as the focal person on Kartarpur and requested government of India to designate a focal person at its end.

The draft was given to Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.

He said that Pakistan also invited government of India to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the agreement.

Pakistan took this step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the spokesperson added.

He said that this was in line with Islamic principles that advocate respect for all religions and Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and religious tolerance.

Pakistan would continue with its efforts to bring peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson concluded.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on 28 November 28, 2018.

