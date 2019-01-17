Pakistan Stock Exchange remains bearish on Thursday

KARACHI: The KSE-100 Index closed on Thursday at 39243.89 points as compared to 39271.94 points on the last working day with a negative change of 28.05 points.

The total turnover was 104,483,730 as compared to 92,773,020 on the last working day with B.O. Punjab having the highest turnover of 10,170,000.

Total 332 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today (Thursday), out of which 144 recorded gains and 176 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

Pak Tobacco recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 98.95 rupees while Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease that was 100.00 rupees.