Pakistan to host Maritime Exercise ‘Aman-2019’ in Feb

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says Maritime Exercise ‘Aman-2019’ will be hosted by Pakistan Navy next month.

This he said during his meetings in Jordan with the heads of Royal Naval and Royal Air Forces of that country.

According to Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, matters of mutual interests including defence and naval partnerships were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting also deliberated upon bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and enhancing technical manpower.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s role and firm resolve in war against terrorism. He also underscored the efforts of Pakistan Navy against terrorism and in curtailing piracy.

He also apprised the Jordanian Forces` heads of the establishment of Regional Maritime Security Patrol for maritime peace and stability.

The Jordanian Royal Naval and Air Chiefs appreciated the role played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security in the region.