Pakistan, US relations improving fast: Information Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says relations between Pakistan and the United States are improving fast.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, he said the two countries have already cordial relations which have been further strengthened by the recent meetings between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Minister said the government is contemplating to ease visa restrictions for sixty six countries in order to promote tourism in the country.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, the Information Minister said amending laws governing affairs of the National Accountability Bureau is imperative for transparency.

He said Minister for Law Farogh Naseem has met leaders of political parties to evolve consensus in this regard.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government’s efforts to reduce imports and increase exports have yielded positive results.