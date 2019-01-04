Pakistan wants closer cooperation with Turkey: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Friday reiterated their determination to continue taking steps in all areas of mutual interest for mutual peace and prosperity, especially by transforming the historic Turkey-Pakistan relationship into an increasingly stronger trade, investment and economic relationship for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Both sides noted with great satisfaction that the relationship between the two brotherly countries has over the years transformed into a strong strategic partnership in all areas of mutual interest, that has withstood the tests of time, said a joint statement issued here following the conclusion of a two-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation on the occasion. President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister Imran Khan, held a tête-à-tête meeting followed by delegation level talks on Friday.

Both the leaders exchanged views on the entire spectrum of Turkey – Pakistan bilateral “heart-to-heart” relationship as well as on issues of regional and international importance.

Both sides re-affirmed that the unparalleled fraternal relations between the peoples and the governments of the two countries date back centuries and are embedded in a common cultural and religious heritage, as well as a shared vision for the future, based on complete mutual understanding and trust.

The two sides reiterated their determination to continue extending strong mutual support to one another on all issues of core national interest. They expressed their commitment to further enhance their bilateral relations in every field to the benefit of their peoples.

According to the joint statement, both sides reiterated the importance of the Turkey-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism that also includes several working groups in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Both the countries noted with satisfaction their ever-expanding defense and defense industry cooperation. They expressed their resolve to further strengthening the existing economic, trade and commercial relations between the two countries. They agreed to initiate mechanisms for collaboration in health and agriculture sectors.

Both Pakistan and Turkey decided to further enhance people-to-people contacts through increased exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism and youth fields.

They underlined their abiding commitment fighting the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Both sides also reiterated their resolve to fight against the Fethullah Gülen Terrorist Organization.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums including at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation; Economic Cooperation Organization; Developing 8 Countries; as well as other relevant forums.

Pakistan and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment for achieving and sustaining peace, security and stability in their respective regions as well as internationally.

They underscored the need for resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through a sustained dialogue process and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions/

They recognized the Turkish support for Pakistan’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG) based on non-discriminatory criteria, and reaffirmed that Pakistan’s adherence to the NSG Guidelines and participation in the NSG would strengthen the global non-proliferation objectives.

Both the countries acknowledged that sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan could be achieved through reconciliation of all segments of the Afghan society with support of the regional countries and the international community.

They reiterated their full and resolute support to the efforts for the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue on the basis of the political equality of the two communities on the Island, with a view to building peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They emphasized the centrality of the cause of Palestine, rejected any attempt to alter the legal status and historical character of Al Quds. They called on the international community to increase their support to the Palestinian people in realizing their quest for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the borders of 1967 with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Both the countries agreed to increase collaboration to uphold the true values of Islam at the international forums as well as to work closely against any attempts to malign, distort or vilify the historical image of Islam, its revered personalities, and its fundamental beliefs.

They expressed their strong resolve to further increase the frequency of bilateral contacts at the highest level;

Both the countries agreed to convene the 6th Session of the Turkey-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan at mutually convenient dates for further discussion on these areas.—APP