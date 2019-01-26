Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali passes away

Web Desk: Pakistani-American chef has lost the battle with cancer on Friday and passed away at the age of 29.

She revealed her cancer and went through surgery, and has shared the first photo of herself in weeks as well as a request for prayers from fans in early January.

She shared a photo on Instagram in which she unveiled that she was getting sicker after having bravely fought her cancer.

Her heartbreaking post reads, “I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately, I’m getting sicker.”

“Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you.”

She added: “I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.”