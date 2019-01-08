Pakistani dentist quit her job to become a glitter artist

Web Desk: Being a doctor is one of the ideal professions for girls. But this is an era of following dreams.

Meet this Pakistani glitter star Sara Shakeel, who was a dentist but quit her job for fulfilling her dream. She graduated from cosmetic dentistry to making the most boring picture look extra AF.

Shakeel shot to popularity with her #glitterstretchmark campaign which was aimed at promoting body positivity.

“Stretch them, let me know what you are made of,” she captioned the below shot, adding in the inspiring hashtag, “#madeofstars.”

And since then, there has been no stopping her. Take a look at her mind-blowing work below: