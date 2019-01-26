Pakistani man lands in Dubai jail for taking friend’s driving test

Web Desk: A Pakistani man has landed in jail in Dubai after taking a driving test for his friend.

The Dubai Court of First Instance this week posed fine Dh1, 000 (approximately Rs38, 000), and ordered to deport the man after serving his jail term.

Prosecutors accused the convict of using a Roads and Transport Authority’s driving lesson form issued to his friend and the latter’s Emirates ID when he tried to take a driving test in his place.

The original holder of the documents, who was accused of aiding and abetting by giving his papers to the other man, also received a three-month imprisonment term as he was found guilty of the charge of using documents in others’ names.

The incident occurred on December 27, 2017 at Bur Dubai police station.

A police sergeant told Khaleej Times that both men were apprehended when the complaint was received. “They were accused of attempted fraud.”

The first accused admitted during interrogation that he tried to take the test impersonating his friend and using his documents for Dh1,000, upon the latter’s request.