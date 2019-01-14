‘Pakistani people don’t want a ban on Indian content’

Web Desk: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi spoke about Pakistan’s supreme Court’s decision to ban India content in Pakistan, reported Business Standard.

Shabana Azmi said, “It’s an unfortunate decision because I feel that art connects and not divides people. People of Pakistan don’t want a ban on Indian content in their country, but it is their politicians who want it. In our country too, politicians want to ban their art and artists.”

Shabanaz Azmi was interacting with the media as she hosted a painting competition for children to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of acclaimed poet, lyricist and her father, Kaifi Azmi, on Saturday in Mumbai.

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said the country’s supreme court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it “damages our culture”.

She said people-to-people contact is necessary. “(by banning), We lose an opportunity to create a large pool of talent in our subcontinent.”

“When we visit Pakistan, we get so much of respect from their citizens and when artists from that country visit our land, they say they feel like being in their our own country. So, people-to-people connect is really necessary when it comes to encouraging any kind of art form,” Azmi said.