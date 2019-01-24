Pakistanis excited for Atif’s collaboration with Marshmello

Web Desk: Christopher Comstock, known as Marshmello, is an American electronic music producer and DJ. He first gained international recognition by releasing remixes of songs by Jack U and Zedd.

Recently, Marshmello tweeted about a direct message to Pakistani renowned singer Atif Aslam.

Marshmello has previously collaborated with Khalid the RJ, Selena Gomez and others. This time, it seems he wants to collaborate with heartthrob Atif Aslam. Mysterious tweet by DJ-producer Marshmello has gotten everyone wondering what the two musician are up to.

The news created buzz on social media. Here is how Twitter users responded.

@itsaadee COLLAB BOTH OF YOU PLEASE!!!!!!! — Hadia (@jaffary__) January 22, 2019