Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remains unchanged: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remains unchanged.
In a tweet, he said Pakistan’s Missions in Afghanistan issue around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country.
— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) January 9, 2019
He said these visas are issued free of cost.