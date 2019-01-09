Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remains unchanged: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remains unchanged.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan’s Missions in Afghanistan issue around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country.

Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remains unchanged. Pak Missions in Afghanistan issue around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country. Visas are issued free of cost.#Afghanistan@mfa_afghanistan — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) January 9, 2019

He said these visas are issued free of cost.