Paragon scam: LHC grants bail to Qaisar Amin Butt

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday granted bail to former MPA Qaisar Amin Butt, involved in Paragon City scam.

The bench directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million for availing the relief of the bail.

The bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the post arrest bail petition filed by Qaisar Amin Butt.

As proceedings commenced, Advocate Pir Masood Chishti on behalf of the former MPA submitted that his client had become an approver in the case and got recorded his confessional statement under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance before a judicial magistrate against the other co-accused.

He told that Qaisar Amin Butt had been sent to jail on judicial remand and he was receiving treatment in a hospital at present.

He submitted that chairman NAB had given complete pardon to his client after the confessional statement and the bureau had also given consent for ad-interim bail of his client in its reply.

He submitted that if an accused was given complete pardon then such an accused did not face trial.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to his client as he would not face trial after being pardoned.

He undertook before the court that the petitioner, if released, would not escape or hide from the law.

The bench after hearing arguments reserved its verdict for a short period but later, granted bail to Qaisar Amin Butt and directed to submit surety bonds for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention that Qaisar Amin Butt was arrested on November 14, on the charges of launching an illegal housing scheme known as Paragon City in connivance with Nadeem Zia and others during the year 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents in alleged connivance of the TMA Aziz Bhatti Town, Lahore officials.

Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and others were co-accused in the case.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique were real owners of the Paragon City and they were running the society through benamidars.—APP