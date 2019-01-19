Parliament to decide about extension of military courts: ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that military courts were formed by the Parliament after developing a political consensus that criminal judicial system of the country was not effective to deal the cases of terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Parliament would decide about the further extension of the military courts.

He said the military courts would continue its working with approval of the Parliament.

The DG ISPR said that military courts were not established on the desire of Pakistan Army but it was the need of the situation to deal the cases of terrorism and to punish the terrorists with a speedy trial.

He said military courts had received 717 cases during their four years time period. Of these 646 cases were finalized in which 345 persons were awarded death penalties out of which 56 were executed.

Asif Ghafoor said due to the formation of military courts now terrorist and their organizations are more afraid of punishment.