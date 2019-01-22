Passenger coach, oil tanker collision claim 27 lives

At least twenty-seven people were burnt to death and several others received burn injuries in a collision between a passenger coach and an oil tanker on National Highway near Bella area of Lasbela.

According to police, the passenger coach caught fire after collision.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Lasbela for treatment, while seriously injured were referred to Karachi.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has expressed his deep sorrow over the sad incident and directed to ensure best possible treatment for the injured passengers.