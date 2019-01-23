PCB awards central contracts to 17 women cricketers

Seventeen national women players have been awarded six-month central contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The contracts will be awarded with effect from 1st January and will expire on 30th June 2019.

The contracts for the first half of 2019 have been awarded following the settlement of all outstanding payments from the July to December 2018, contract period.

Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamin have lost their contracts while Omaima Sohail is the only new face in the 17-player list.

Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz have been promoted from categories ‘D’ and ‘E’ to ‘C’ and ‘D’, respectively while Muneeba Ali Siddiqui has slipped from category ‘C’ to ‘D’.

The contracted players include, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nahida Khan, Sana Mir in category A.

Category ‘B’ include, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Rashid and Sidra Nawaz.

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin in category C.

While Category ‘D’ has five players, Aimen Anwar, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Natalia Pervaiz.