Peace in Afghanistan vital for regional peace: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace.

He was talking to a US delegation led by Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph L. Votel that called on him at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The Army Chief said Pakistan despite constraints has contributed to all efforts for regional peace and would continue to do so.

During the meeting, matters relating to geo-strategic environment, regional security and Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process were discussed.

General Joseph L. Votel appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for regional peace and stability.