People are praising Aamir Khan for his documentary film

Web Desk: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao produced a documentary film titled ‘Rubaru Roshni’ after disappointing fans with ‘Thugs of Hindustan.’

Aamir Khan is back with what he does the best. Winning the audiences over again, Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni gets a big thumbs-up from fans.

The tele-short film had three different stories that revolved around forgiveness and forgiving oneself. The movie aired on Star Network in seven languages. It is said that Netflix had approached Aamir Khan to acquire the rights of the movie, but Aamir wanted to reach a wider audience, and hence, chose to release the movie on TV.

The tales of emotion, loss, and forgiveness not only had the audiences shook, but it also made them cry.

Rubaru Roshni’s “three unbelievable true stories” were helmed by Svati Chakravarthy Bhatkal. In case you missed it, you can watch it on Hotstar for free.