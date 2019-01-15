Perfect time to bring positive political change in Sindh: Fawad

Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhary says it is high time to bring a positive political change in the Sindh province to protect the basic rights of people of Sindh.

Talking to newsmen on his arrival in Karachi on Tuesday, he said the funds allocated for development of the province are being plundered and laundered abroad by the Omani and Zardari group through the courtesy of sitting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Minister advised the Sindh Chief Minister to immediate resign from his office, allowing the provincial assembly and all the political forces that have sincere feelings for the people of Sindh to choose a new chief minister of their choice.

He said even some PPP leaders want a change in Sindh to get rid of this junta who have ruined all the institutions in the province through their worst governance.

He said the properties of the Omani and Zardari group are flourishing at home and abroad while the people of Sindh are being deprived of basic necessities of life including proper education, health cover, clean drinking water and development of infrastructure.

Fawad Chaudhary said the incumbent Sindh rulers have turned the province into their personal colony under the cover of democracy.