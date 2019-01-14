Photos from Pakistan’s snow clad places will put you in a holiday mood

Web Desk: The spell of snowfall has turned Pakistan’s northern region into a winter wonderland. The amazing view of snow-laden trees, frozen lakes and cosy cottages compelled tourists to rush to the north to enjoy the fresh snow.

The snowfall in Skardu, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Chitral has enhanced the beauty of landscape in extreme weather condition.

Many people stopped their vehicles on the way to Nathia Gali (a resort town in Abbottabad) to take pictures.