Pitbull taking this much for 10 min performance in PSL 4

Web Desk: Just like last three seasons, the fourth series of Pakistan Super League is set for another grand opening ceremony.

The Dubai International Stadium will host to a star-studded evening on February 14 with internationally renowned pop star Pitbull leading the performers’ line-up.

The Florida based singer, Pitbull has become a household name around the world due to its hit songs. Aima Baig and Shuja Haider will also be a part of the opening ceremony to give a desi touch to the ceremony.

Pitbull will be performing for around ten minutes at the grand opening at the 4th PSL opening ceremony. And they will be getting around 10 crore PKR.

This is how social media users are reacting.