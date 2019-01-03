PM arrives in Konya on two-day official visit to Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Konya on a two-day official visit to Turkey on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Governor Konya Cüneyit Orhan Toprak, Deputy Mayor Mithat and Pakistani ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi at the airport.

He is accompanied by a high level delegation comprising Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and others.

During the visit, he will meet Turkish President and discuss with him the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international situation. The prime minister will also address traders and businessmen.

The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations.