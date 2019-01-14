PM directs for providing basic facilities to tribal areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for forthwith providing basic facilities to those tribal areas that had been merged with the province.

“Provide all the facilities including education and health in those areas which have been merged with KP,” he said in a statement.

PM Imran issued a number of directives in this regard including immediate hiring on vacant seats in police department. “Health cards should be provided to five lakh people in those areas without any delay. The provision of health cards should start by the end of January,” he said.

He said it was the government’s top priority to mainstream the tribal areas. The premier said the tribal people were the most affected of terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said the government was taking earnest and revolutionary measures to eradicate sense of deprivation among tribal people who would continue to avail old perks and privileges along with facilities available to the settled parts of the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with 100-member Jirga of the former FR Peshawar who called on him here at Governor House in Peshawar.

Shah Farman assured that no law was being introduced contrary to their customs and traditions and added a Nazim would be elected on sub division and FR level of the tribal district.

He directed that a 30-member Jirga comprising tribal elders should be formed to oversee development work in FR Peshawar region.—NNI