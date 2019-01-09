PM directs Punjab govt to adopt Health Information Management system

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that investment in food sector would reduce health expenditures of the masses.

Chairing separate meetings on new initiatives being planned in the Punjab province, he directed the Punjab government to adopt latest systems of Health Information Management being used by private sector hospitals to ensure transparent procedures and patient record management free of pilferage, corruption and wastage.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was informed that the digitization process would provide direct access to general public, banks for loan approval and other authorities to verify land record instantaneously and without errors.