PM directs to overcome gas shortage in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to overcome the gas shortage in the country within one week.

He was chairing the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He also directed to prepare a modern integrated system to resolve problems in analyzing and estimating the demand and supply of gas in consultation with Ministers for Petroleum and Energy.

He also issued directions to improve coordination between the departments concern to resolve the issue related to gas.

Ministers of Finance, Information, Petroleum, Energy, Railways, Planning and Ports attended the meeting.