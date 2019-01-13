PM has nothing to do with Aleema Khan’s business: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not know about the assets of his sister Aleema Khan and he had also nothing to do with her business.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister would not create any hurdle in legal process regrading Aleema Khan’s assets. Imran Khan had never made any compromise on corruption, however, it was Aleema Khan, who would herself give any explanation about her matters, he added.

He said Imran Khan was an honest person, who had not stashed even a single penny abroad. No body in the government could even dare to misuse public resources, he added.

He said the prices of edible commodities had not increased since the PTI government came into power. Vegetables and fruits were available in abundance in markets nowadays, he added.

Replying to a question, he said no new tax would be introduced in finance bill as it would contain measures for facilitating foreign investors.—APP