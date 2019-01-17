PM Imran, Afghan President Ghani discuss efforts for Afghanistan peace

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan today to discuss the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

President Ghani expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation of these efforts, initiated by the US Special Representative for Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured President Ghani that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an inclusive peace process as part of shared responsibility.

President Ghani invited PM Khan to visit Afghanistan at his earliest convenience. Prime Minister Khan reciprocated by inviting President Ghani to visit Pakistan. Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged and create an environment for resolving all outstanding issues.