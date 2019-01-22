PM Imran Khan condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the terror attack in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan which resulted in the loss of many human lives.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he condoled with the bereaved families.

He prayed that peace returns soon to the war ravaged neighboring country

My condolences go to the people of Afghanistan at the great loss of life suffered in the condemnable act of terror in Maidan Wardak province on Monday; I pray that peace will return soon to our war-ravaged neighbour. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 22, 2019



.