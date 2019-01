ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two day visit to Qatar from Monday on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal.

He said during the visit, the Prime Minister will call on Amir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar. — Radio Pakistan