PM Imran reaches Doha on two-days visit

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Doha on a two-day official visit to Qatar.

He was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Qatar Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi at the airport.

The Prime Minister is visiting at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart.

Besides meetings with Qatari leadership, Imran Khan will meet business and investment community of Qatar.

He will also address Pakistani community during the visit.