PM initiated institutional reforms to bring change: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that institutional and sectoral reforms initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure a very positive change in the people’s lives.

Speaking at a book launching ceremony in Lahore, he said the reforms would also prove to be beneficial for the working journalists with upgrading their socio-economic status.

The Information Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking effective measures to streamline the affairs of media by resolving the problems of journalists.

Fawad Chaudhry said the government has completed working on the wage board award, besides introducing a new advertising policy.