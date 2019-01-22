PM Khan, Qatari Prince discuss matters of mutual interest

Talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are underway in Doha.

They are discussing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and regional and international matters of mutual interest.

A formal welcoming ceremony in the honor of Prime Minister Imran Khan was held at Amiri Diwan in Doha on Tuesday.

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received the Prime Minister on reaching Amiri Diwan.

The Prime Minister was presented with a Guard of Honor by a smartly turned out contingent of Qatari armed forces.

National anthems of both the countries were played at the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha.

Bilateral relations, with a focus on economic cooperation between the two countries, were discussed during the meeting.

The Qatari Prime Minister also hosted a dinner in honour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides meetings with Qatari leadership, the Prime Minister will also meet business and investment community of Qatar.

He will also address Pakistani community during his visit to Qatar.