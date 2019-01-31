PM launches Pakistan Banao Certificates to attract foreign investments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan today launched “Pakistan Banao Certificates” for Overseas Pakistanis at a special ceremony in Islamabad this evening.

Addressing the ceremony the Prime Minister exhorted the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and enthusiastically purchase the certificates to make this scheme a success.

He said the government has given an attractive return on these certificates and it would not only help the Pakistani diaspora to earn reasonable profit from these certificates but also extend a helping hand towards reviving the national economic at this critical juncture.

Imran Khan said over the last five months, he has closely assessed the prevailing economic situation in the country and the worst plight of our key institutions due to bad governance and corruption by the previous rulers.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Overseas Pakistanis to send their remittances through banking channels to benefit the precarious economic situation of the country. He, however, said that Pakistan is passing through testing times, but this difficult time will soon be over.

Highlighting salient features of PBC, Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa said overseas Pakistanis can register themselves through an online portal.

He said minimum investment of 500 dollars can be made through these certificates. He said Overseas Pakistanis can earn a profit upto 6.75 percent on their investments by purchasing PBC in dollars.