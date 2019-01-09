PM orders removal of MDs of Sui Southern, Sui Northern gas companies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Wednesday that the Prime Minister has announced immediate removal of the managing directors of Sui Southern and Sui Northern Gas companies.

In a tweet, the minister said in recent days, the people faced severe crisis of gas and the Prime Minister had constituted a committee for determining the responsibility of the gas crisis.

He said the report of the inquiry committee was presented to the Prime Minister Tuesday (yesterday).

He said in view of the said report, the Prime Minister announced immediate removal of the managing directors of Sui Southern and Sui Northern gas companies.—APP