PM orders to constitute parliamentary committee for public issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has directed to form parliamentary committee to resolve public issues.

According to details, the premier has decided to prepare National Action Plan (NAP) to address the problems of the people.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that his government was striving to bring meaningful transformation in lives of people through socio-economic development and equitable distribution of resources.

He said that regional security environment is inevitable to realize the economic agenda of his government.

The PM expressed confidence that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will usher in a new era of progress and development in Balochistan.

PM Khan said that the present government has given the vision of Naya Pakistan. He said we have increased the higher education budget.

Imran Khan said the project of constructing five million houses is the biggest project of the present government as this project will speed up the process of economic development.—NNI