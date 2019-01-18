PM reviews progress on housing project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday informed that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project,

work on the construction of 25,000 housing units at federal level in Lahore and Islamabad would

commence soon.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Abdul Aleem

Khan, Chairman Housing Task Force Zaigam Naqvi, Secretary Housing Imran Zaib Khan

and other officers.

The Prime Minister was updated on the progress of legal and administrative measures

taken so far regarding the implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

He was informed that with the work on the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority

almost completed, Bill for the establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority has also been

finalized with the approval of Task Force and the Ministry of Law.

The Prime Minister was further informed that financing model for the purchase of houses and

the work on tax rebate in this respect was in the finalization stage, and announcement to this effect

would be made soon.

The Prime Minister, who was also updated about the progress on foreclosure laws, directed for

early finalization of the foreclosure laws with the assistance of Attorney General of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mehmood-ur-Rashid told the Prime Minister that work on the

housing project in Renala Khurd, Chishtian and Lodhran would be started soon.

The meeting decided to establish a Special Cell at the Board of Investment to guide and assist

the foreign investors about the housing project.

The Prime Minister directed to keep the masses continuously updated about the progress on

Housing Project.—APP