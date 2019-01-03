PM, Turkish Trade Minister exchange views on mutual issues

ANKARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived at Ankara Esenboga Airpora.

Turkish Minister for Trade Ms. Ruhsar Pekjan received the Prime Minister at the airport. They also held a meeting and exchanged views on mutual issues.

Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk was also at the airport.

The Prime Minister is visiting Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan. This is his first official visit to Turkey.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM Zulfikar Bukhari are accompanying.

Prime Minister will also address a business forum of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity.