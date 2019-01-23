PML-N calls for new JIT to probe Sahiwal incident

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Wednesday called for probe into the Sahiwal shooting incident by a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, PML-N members of the National Assembly Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Tanveer Hussain rejected the JIT report and demanded that a new JIT should be constituted to investigate the incident.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that the PML-N government had removed all the officers concerned soon after the Model Town incident. “During the JIT investigation into the incident, I stepped down as law minister and remained out of office for more than a year,” he said.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the whole nation was in shock over the Sahiwal killings and the PML-N in its meeting had expressed its concerns about the incident.—APP