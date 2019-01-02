PM’s teacher at Aitchison Geoffrey Douglas passes away

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s teacher at Aitchison College Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passed away at the age of 101 years here on Wednesday.

Born on October 21, 1917, Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, affectionately known to all as ‘The Major’ during his career served Pakistan Pak Army, Aitchison College, Razmak Cadet College Langlands School/College Chitral.

The Aitchison College in a statement said, “We mourn the death of Langlands, acknowledge the life of a soldier, teacher, gentleman, story-teller, mountaineer and humanitarian whose life was devoted in service to others and especially his adopted country Pakistan.”—INP