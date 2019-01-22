Police arrest 4 including woman in cop’s murder case

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four suspects including woman from Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area in connection with the traffic policeman Ahtesham Ahmed’s murder.

According to police sources with the help of CCTV footages police arrested the accused including a woman reportedly a relative of the slain traffic constable.

Unidentified armed men riding a motorbike opened fire on a 23-year-old Ahtisham Ahmed, son of Mohammad Irfan, in Garden East on late Monday night. As a result, he suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Javed Meher said the traffic policeman was shot with a 30mm-bore pistol. Two bullet shells of 30 MM-bores were found from the site of the incident and have been sent for forensic testing.

Ihtesham belonged to Hyderabad and was recruited in the traffic police force in 2007. —PPI