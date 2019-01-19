Police caught missing penguin pair

Web Desk: Police were left in a flap when they found two penguins which had been stolen from a zoo. The flightless birds were snatched from a zoo in November, report Mirror.

Following a two-month investigation the Humboldt penguins were reunited with their keepers after cops found them on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police discovered the birds in the village of Strelley after officers received a tip-off about their whereabouts.

Sergeant Andrew Browning, who worked on the investigation, said: “My first thought was this is one for the books, and one to tell the grandkids, because there’s no way we thought we would go down there and actually find two penguins.

“After putting our beak in and making enquiries we recovered the birds safe and well on Wednesday afternoon and returned to the zoo.”

A 23-year man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.