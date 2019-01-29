Political cases should not be brought to court: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari for concealing details of his assets.

The court, at the outset, removed objections raised by the registrar office on disqualification writs.

The IHC registrar office had raised administrative objections over the petitions filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Mohammad Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh.

The office had said the petitioners didn’t approach the relevant forum to have their grievance addressed. “The petitioners approached Supreme Court despite presence of the aforesaid forum.”

During the hearing, the court said the petitioner must have approached the election commission. “Why do you bring political cases to the courts. A number of other cases are already pending here”, the court remarked.

Later, the court admitted the pleas for hearing.

The petition stated that the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman is ineligible to hold office apart from seeking the court’s ruling to disqualify him from becoming a member of the National Assembly for life.

The petition was heard by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minhallah.

Zardari, Election Commission of Pakistan and National Assembly secretary have been named respondents in the case.

The application has pleaded with the court to disqualify Zardari from holding membership of the National Assembly for not being Sadiq and Amin under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had returned a petition filed by PTI leaders seeking disqualification of Zardari for concealing his assets.—INP