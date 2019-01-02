Prakash Raj announces to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Web Desk: Critically claimed Bollywood actor Prakash Raj has announced his formal entry into politics. He announced the news on social media that he will contest as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He wrote, “Happy New Year to everyone. A new beginning… more responsibility.. with your support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an independent candidate.”

“Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki Sarkar in parliament too…,” the Bengaluru-born Raj said on Twitter.

The actor has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

Raj earlier claimed that Bollywood filmmakers stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.