President Alvi stresses for curbing smuggling

President Arif Alvi has stressed for curbing smuggling of goods including narcotics.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with international days of customs in Karachi on Saturday, he said the customs department has an important role to play in checking this menace. He said latest technology can greatly help the customs department to discharge its duties in the most efficient manner.

The President commended the work of customs for securing the border but stressed that the black sheep needs to be nabbed in order to check smuggling.

Arif Alvi said the borders with Afghanistan and Iran are porous. He said the government is committed to complete the project of fencing its border with Afghanistan which will also help curb smuggling.