President Alvi urges youth to follow the footstep of Quaid-e-Azam

President Arif Alvi has urged the youth to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for making a prosperous Pakistan.

He was addressing the participants of National Leadership Program at Sindh Madressa tul Islam, Karachi on day.

The President said this institute holds high reverence for being the alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam and the Quaid had special affiliation with it.

He said Quaid-e-Azam is an epitome of leadership for the youth.

Arif Alvi said a true leader takes the country to heights of progress and prosperity by making optimum use of country`s resources.