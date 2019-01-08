President announces 2019 as year of Nursing

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced 2019 as the year of Nursing.

Addressing the annual Summit of Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery in Islamabad today, he said capacity building of Midwifery is among the priorities of the government to provide better health cover to the people.

He said a Nursing University at a cost of ten billion rupees is being established at National Institute of Health to double the well trained Nursing staff within two years.

He said the University would help impart training to twenty five thousand Nursing staff annually.

The President also launched ‘Nursing Now Pakistan’ which is part of Global ‘Nursing Now campaign’ aimed to prioritize the nursing sector and improve nurses` contribution in health sector through provision of an enabling environment.

He said Nursing Diploma course will be replaced by Nursing Degree Programme. Earlier in his address on the occasion, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamir Mahmood Kiani said nursing is the backbone of healthcare system.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General World Health Organization Tedrose Adhamon said investment in nursing sector will help build a better healthcare system and maximize the potential of nursing professionals.