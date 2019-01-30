President, PM condemn terrorist attack on DIG Complex Loralai

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on DIG Complex in Loralai.

The Prime Minister, while lauding the timely action of Frontier Constabulary and Pak Army personnel, said that cowardly act of enemies’ reflects their defeated mindset.

The Prime Minister prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured.

In his Tweet message, the President said that Pakistan has fought terrorism well and Insha Allah we will succeed.

Dr Arif Alvi also prayed for the Shuhada and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

According to ISPR, nine people including three policemen, five civil employees of police and one civilian candidate embraced martyrdom while twenty one injured in a terrorist attack on the DIG Complex in Loralai yesterday.

All terrorists were also killed during the operation and the Complex has been cleared.