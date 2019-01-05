Provocative statements from India can jeopardize regional peace: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the provocative and negative statements of Indian leadership, being given under domestic political compulsions, can jeopardize regional peace.

Talking to media here, the foreign minister said Pakistan is a peace loving country having no aggressive designs against any one.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues, including Kashmir through peaceful means.

Qureshi said Islamabad’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness and any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded in a befitting manner.

He said Pakistan has the capability to respond to any aggressive act within no time. —NNI