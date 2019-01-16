PTI govt responsible for gas crisis: Wahab

KARACHI: Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for creating crisis of gas in the province.

Talking to media, he said Sindh is contributing in a big way to gas production of the country, adding gas should be provided to it according to its constitutional right.

Adviser claimed that PTI’s allies are not happy in federal government, adding that two ministers of PTI yesterday said that Fawad Chaudhry is not carrying out party’s agenda.

He further said due to our efforts to highlight positive aspects of Karachi, the world PSL final matches were played in the megacity last year. He also said in the future more PSL matches are going to be held in Karachi.

He said Pakistan Peoples’ Party is not a coalition party and it focuses on serving people.

-PPI